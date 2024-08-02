Go Quest Adventures launched Sheffield immersive trail with 30% off during August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Self-guided city trail company, Go Quest Adventures has announced the launch of its latest Quest in Sheffield and to mark the occasion is offering a 30% discount for those that book the new Quest during August.*

With its popular secret city trails already live in 24 cities across the UK including Oxford, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, York and Chester, the immersive treasure hunt-style ‘Quest’ encourages outdoor teamwork for groups of all sizes as it unlocks a trail through the city with clues, hidden heritage, interesting facts and challenges along the way.

The interactive two-three hour experience is accessed via a free app with a competitive leaderboard and monthly prizes. It costs £28.95 per Quest for teams of 1-5 players; for larger groups, Go Quest Adventures advises dividing into multiple teams and purchasing one Quest per team, to ensure everyone enjoys the full Go Quest Adventures experience. Multiple team discounts are available.

Sheffield’s puzzle-filled adventure begins in Sheaf Square in front of Sheffield Station and then winds quest-goers around the heart of the city and back to the Town Hall and Peace Gardens. Along the way, sights and landmarks include Sheffield’s rich industrial heritage, Europe’s largest urban glasshouse, an unlikely WWI hero and even a ghost story or two.

Sheffield Quest

Kim Kniveton, founder of Go Quest Adventures, commented: “Our Sheffield Quest promises a great day out for tourists, but also for locals to explore their hometown further. People don't really stop to look around much anymore so this experience provides an interesting and immersive way to explore a city, and find out things about a local area that you’d never have discovered on your own.

“We believe Sheffield, historically known as The Steel City and more recently as The Outdoor City with its green spaces, will be one of our best locations yet. When mapping out this new challenge we fell in love with the captivating city thanks to the blend of urban vibrancy and strong community feeling and we hope people taking on this new Quest will too.”

In addition to its pre-built city Quests, like the one in Sheffield, Go Quest Adventures also offers individually tailored custom Quests for corporate team building, schools, universities and special events such as hen and stag dos.

*To claim the 30% discount, the Sheffield Quest must be booked during the month of August using code SHEFFIELD30 upon checkout on the website.

For more information on Go Quest Adventures, or to book your Quest today, visit https://goquestadventures.com/ and for updates follow @goquestadventures on Instagram or Facebook.

For bookings of more than three groups, (more than 15 people per group), get in touch with [email protected] for special group discount rates.