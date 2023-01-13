Get ready to rummage under the bed at Cupola gallery

The Cupola gallery’s famous Under The Bed sale gets underway on Saturday and runs until Saturday, February 4.

The much-anticipated annual event will feature more than 3,000 items of original work by over 100 artists, both local and national.

And with prices ranging from as little as £1, everyone can afford to treat themselves to something they can treasure – even in the current cost of living crisis.

As an added bonus, anyone buying an item to be framed will receive a ten per cent discount at the adjoining Cupola Framing – so hold onto that receipt! The sale, which will run until Saturday, February 4, will feature everything from jewellery, ceramics, glass, textiles, printmaking, painting, drawing and photography to sculpture.

It’s an opportunity for artists to sell off older, not quite perfect or experimental work at bargain prices and for art lovers to enjoy a good old rummage to uncover that hidden gem.

“We all enjoy a bargain – I know I do! The 'Under The Bed Sale' offers art lovers the chance to find original art at the fraction of the price you would normally expect.,” said Karen Sherwood, Director and founder.of Cupola gallery.

She explained that the sale’s concept originated many years ago when she visited an artist friend, Lyn Hodnett, who proceeded to pull out a load of original artwork, quite literally from under her bed., as examples of older and early works.

When asked if she would exhibit it, Lyn said ‘no’ as they were out of date and no longer relevant.

However, when asked if she would sell them, Lyn answered enthusiastically in the affirmative. So after a bit of discussion between the friends, they came up with the idea of the Under The Bed sale and it’s been a hit ever since – and even copied by other galleries.

New items will arrive throughout the sale period so one visit to the Cupola’s sale may not be enough.

Artwork for the sale is totally unselected and open to amateurs and professionals across all media, but must be entirely original.

Added Karen: “The youngest contributor to date was aged eight years with the oldest being 97 years.”

The most expensive pieces in the bonanza are capped at £350.

Any artists wishing to take part please contact the gallery via email [email protected]