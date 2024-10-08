Get in the Christmas spirit with Woodseats Musical Theatre Company
The Sound of Woodseats, a cabaret performance of songs from shows inspired by works of literature - as well as a seasonal selection of Christmas classics - will be on stage at Crookes Social Club on November 29 at 7.30pm, on November 30 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, with a final performance on December 1 at 2.30pm.
Among the musical hits included will be melodies from favourites like Oliver, My Fair Lady and The Phantom Of the Opera, alongside more contemporary showstoppers.
Tickets cost £19 for the evening concerts with pie and peas and £19 for matinee performances with afternoon tea, or just £13 for concert only.
To book call 0114 2644803, 07855 423670 or email: [email protected]
To find out more about the company visit woodseatsmtc.co.uk
