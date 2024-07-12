Get in a spin as Crystal Peaks Record Fair returns

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:37 BST
The sound of great music is returning to Crystal Peaks as the centre hosts its latest CD and Record Fair.

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, July 20.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming this extremely popular musical event to Crystal Peaks again,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We know from experience that the fair appeals to vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums and there will once again be a great range to browse through.”

For more information about Crystal Peaks and all forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com

