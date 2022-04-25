Not only has the 28-year-old singer just released a new single from his upcoming album, but details of a brand new UK and Ireland tour set to take place later this year have also been revealed.

This is everything you need to know, including how to get your hands on access to presale tickets.

When did George Ezra announce the tour?

George Ezra is set to play Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Ezra announced his tour alongside the release of his newest single, Green Green Grass, which is available to listen to now on all the usual platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

As well as announcing his 2022 UK and Ireland tour and new single, Ezra tweeted a statement that said that he is aware that creating an album and going on tour has an ‘impact on the environment’ and would therefore be working with YouTube music to support an environmental cause.

Ezra tweeted: “I am also conscious that creating, touring and promoting a record has an impact on the environment, so I am delighted to announce that I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

“They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be The National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes.

George Ezra and YouTube have donated £85,000 to the National Trust to plant around 17,000 trees across the UK. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

“Together, we’ll directly use this money to plant 17,000 trees across the UK.”

When and where is George Ezra playing in Sheffield?

How can I get access to presale tickets?

George Ezra performing at the Lytham Festival

There are two ways you can go about getting access to presale tickets for Ezra’s UK 2022 tour.

The first way is by pre-ordering his new album, Gold Rush Kid, through the official music store before 3pm on Tuesday 26 April. If you’ve already preordered the album then you’re already included in the list of people who’ll be getting access to presale tickets.

Alternatively, you can register for access via a web form on Ezra’s website - you’ll also need to have done this by 3pm on Tuesday 26 April.

The form requires details like your email address, name, gender and date of birth.

If you’ve completed either of these requirements, you’ll receive an email between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday 26 April containing your presale code, a link to the presale tickets and information about the tour.

The presale window will allow fans to purchase tickets between 10am on Wednesday 27 April and 10am Friday 29 April.

You should be aware that presale access does not guarantee tickets, it simply allows you to access the ticket presale prior to general release.

There is one presale code allotted to each customer, allowing that person to purchase up to six tickets.

When do general tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be released to the general public from 10am on Friday, April 29.

While presale tickets are limited at six tickets per person, you can buy up to eight general tickets.

Ticketmaster says: “Please adhere to published ticket limits. Persons who exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion.

“This includes orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number or other information.”

Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

What songs will he sing?

Ezra will likely be taking the time on his upcoming tour to sing songs from his new album, Gold Rush Kid, two songs of which have been released - Anyone For You (Tiger Lily), which was released back in January, and the more recently released Green Green Grass.

While no news of a set list has been announced, the 28-year-old singer will also probably perform some of his most popular hits from his previous albums Wanted on Voyage and Staying at Tamara’s.

If the streaming numbers on Spotify are anything to go by, fans can expect Ezra to sing:

- Budapest - 800,375,710 streams

- Shotgun - 713,836,180 streams

- Hold My Girl - 227,644,774 streams

- Paradise - 276,113,256 streams

- Blame It on Me - 210,413,311 streams

- Barcelona - 208,301,040 streams

- Pretty Shining People - 101,787,247 streams

When will Gold Rush Kid be released?

Ezra is set to release his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, on 10 June, giving fans plenty of time to commit the new songs to memory before attending a concert at one of the 11 venues that he’ll be visiting later in the year.

Talking about Green Green Grass, Ezra said: “I was on holiday in St Lucia with a few friends at Christmas 2018, with two of my closest mates from home.

“We were in this beach bar, drinking homemade rum punch and Piton, the local lager, flip-flopping between the two, pissing about with three local guys who worked there.

“And this music started up, three streets back from the sea. After about half an hour, I had to go see what it was.

“And there was a street party going on, with three different sound systems, people cooking in the street. I asked a woman what was going on and she told me it was a funeral - for three people.