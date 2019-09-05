Garden Party to celebrate The Civic’s landmark birthday in Barnsley

Edmund and Hilary, two Victorian gentlemen explorers dressed in tropical kit, will take visitors on an entertaining exploration of the Civic’s garden party

And everyone is invited.

The free family fun day will feature activities for all ages in the town's Mandela Gardens on Saturday, September 14, from 10.30am -to 4.30pm.

It will launch an autumn season of exhibitions, pop-up events and community action as The Civic celebrates its role at the centre of the town’s cultural heart – providing a venue for theatre, comedy, music, dance, exhibitions and family shows.

The Civic hosts events, meetings, workshops and special occasions in the town centre.

FIND OUT MORE: For more information about The Civic and upcoming events visit www.barnsleycivic.co.uk.

Ten key events are planned to mark the tenth anniversary, with a #OurNorth campaign to engage and debate the future of arts, culture and the role they play in the North.

The centrepiece is a major multi-media exhibition called North: Fashioning Identity at The Civic, featuring over 100 photographs, fashion garments and artwork by a host of renowned photographers, designers, and artists.

Entertainment will feature circus artists

A series of community and outreach events will run alongside, encouraging audiences to get involved.

Venues across the town will play host to discussions, music, film screenings, debates, unique installations and the next generation of artworks and performances, all exploring the central theme of northern identity.

The Civic 10th Anniversary Garden Party includes a Tickertape Parade from Fantabulosa, performances by Pif-Paf and Zest Theatre, cabaret, clowning and circus performances, with gravity defying aerial feats.

Edmund and Hilary, two Victorian gentlemen explorers dressed in tropical kit, will take visitors on an entertaining exploration of the Civic’s garden party to launch the fun day on September 14, at 10.30am.

Fun performances will feature Pif-Paf

Throughout the day there will be a rock painting workshop, garden games, a theatre troupe performance, an inspiring one-man show, a parade from the UK’s leading drag acts, a clown show, entertainment by Gossamer Circus artists and more.

Barnsley Percussion Ensemble will also perform throughout the day.

Organisers are expecting hundreds of people to turn up.

Jason White, Community Engagement Officer at the Civic, said: “Autumn 2019 sees the Civic reaching its tenth anniversary, so we’re celebrating with a very special Garden Party.

Zest Theatre

"It will be an exciting free family day out showcasing high quality performances, new commissioned work there is nothing newly commissioned for the day and fun activities for young and old.”

David Sinclair, Head of Visual Arts and Engagement at The Civic, said of #OurNorth: “Straight-talk, true grit and a sense of community are all traits often associated with Northern identity but we want to explore beyond the stereotypes and ask what Northern identity means today.

"This promises to be a fascinating reflection of what it means to be northern. Northern style and culture – its music, film, sport, fashion, landscapes and communities – has a truly national and international resonance and impact.”

Steve Brown, Managing Director at Highlander Computing Solutions, sponsors of the tenth anniversary autumn season, said: “The Civic has been a loyal customer of ours for the past six years and over that time we have developed an excellent ongoing relationship built on trust and mutual benefit. Partnering with The Civic on the Garden Party is a fantastic opportunity for us to be part of the fantastic work they do, bringing excellent art to Barnsley and join them in connecting with our shared community.”