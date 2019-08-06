From yoga and crafts, to den-building fun - family events in Sheffield this week
Meet your kid’s favourite colourful characters, explore children’s yoga, scale new heights, and build dens in the wild – there’s lots of summer fun to be had in Sheffield this week.
Have fun modelling with clay at The Art House Sheffield, next Monday from 1pm. Children aged eight and over can learn how to make a character at this session, which parents are welcome to join. Sheffield Manor Lodge will also be giving children the opportunity to get messy with clay this week, from Monday to Thursday, 11am to 3pm. Make mosaic coasters, clay bird hangings, and a gemstone pot. Play in the sandpit, lavender labyrinth and enjoy outdoor games too. £4 per crafter.
- Enjoy a day of animal encounters at Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park on August 18. Meet raccoons, feed alpacas, and even cuddle with snakes at this family funday, from 10.30am to 3pm,with all proceeds going to local charities. £6.50 pp, and under 3's free.
- Explore the Summer Reading Challenge’s space theme with craft and activity sessions at local libraries: make alien masks at Chapeltown Library on 10.30am on Thursday, and make your own space globes at Crystal Peaks Library next Tuesday, from 2pm.
- Be the king or queen of the woods at Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten next Monday from 10am. Enjoy natural crown making, a wild rumpus sing song and some big climbing and swinging in the den building area, a mud kitchen to make your very own supper, and a campfire cooked snack. £4.00 per family.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
- Awesome Walls Sheffield is hosting a day of youth outdoor climbing this Wednesday, from 10am to 3pm. 8 -16 year olds will have the opportunity to experience the thrill and challenge of climbing outdoors, priced at £35 for a half day. Another sessions has already been arranged for August 27. Visit awesomewalls.co.uk to book.
- Head to The Moor Market this Thursday to meet Peppa Pig and Buzz Lightyear, as well as enjoying a visit to the colouring station and a spot of balloon sword making, from 11am to 3pm. The following Thursday, meet Batman and Princess Belle, whilst trying out flower hand printing, glitter tattoos and glitter faces.
- Sheffield Yoga Centre will host a day of yoga next Monday, from 10am to 3pm, for kids aged 7-12 years, incorporating traditional yoga postures, games, and partner work. Children will be guided through postures, breathing exercises and relation techniques. Visit sheffieldyogacentre.co.uk
What are you up to in the city this summer?