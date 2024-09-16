Fright Fiesta fun and scares this Halloween at Gulliver’s Valley!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spooktacular fun is guaranteed this Halloween season at Gulliver’s Valley, with special rides and attractions conjured up as part of the park’s Fright Fiesta!

The festival-style Halloween celebration will run on selected dates in October until 1 November when the park in Rother Valley will be bursting with colour, costumes and magic.

Tickets start from £17 per person, with brave adventurers able to take part in Gilly’s Spooky Dance Party, meet popular characters Bing and Flop, explore Monster Mansion, and enter the ultimate Fancy Dress competition.

And brand new for 2024 there will also be a Monster Mansion Live and Tombstone Mine: Zombie Invasion experience!

Previous Fright Fiesta fun!

All the usual Gulliver’s Valley rides and attractions will be open too, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, the Lost Jurassic World area (with animatronic dinosaurs) and Gulliver’s Gears, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars on display.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We want to entertain – and scare! – everyone this Halloween and make it a special, colourful occasion for families that they will remember forever. Everyone is encouraged to celebrate this spookiest of seasons by coming come in their most dazzling fancy dress costume and entering our super competition, with lots of great prizes to be won.

“In addition, we have some exciting new features this year including our Monster Mansion Live which is an interactive walkthrough experience for kids aged five and above and Tombstone Mine: Zombie Invasion experience where those aged eight and above have to navigate their way through the Tombstone Mine where unruly zombie cowboys await. There is certainly lots of fun waiting to be had!”

You can save money on the festivities by booking your Fright Fiesta tickets at least two days in advance.

What’s more, the event is ideal for a family looking to turn their visit into a weekend getaway, with a fantastic range of accommodation available, including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and during school holidays.

It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information about Fright Fiesta and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/fright-fiesta

· Fright Fiesta will run at Gulliver’s Valley on the following dates October 12-13, October 19-20, October 26-31 and November 1.