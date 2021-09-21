The Leadmill is a student favourite.

Fresher’s Week gives people a chance to make friends, blow off steam, and learn more about the university course and campus.

This year, Sheffield is set to welcome 60,000 young scholars, with many arriving last weekend.

During Fresher’s Week, venues across the city host a range of events to welcome new students.

And it won’t just be first year students taking part – after Covid left nightclubs closed and many people unable to party for the majority of last year, many students in other yeargroups will be returning to the city early to make the most of the events they may have missed out on.

Here are some of the best events taking place in Sheffield during Freshers Week 2021:

Sheffield Student Festival

Sheffield’s two most well-renowned student brands will unite on September 25 to host an unmissable event for 5000 students on Ecclesall Road roundabout in the heart of the city.

Organised Chaos Events and Code have co-organised the Sheffield Student Festival 2021 that will see the city’s biggest and best resident DJs and performers entertain crowds over three spectacular arenas.

Popular nightclub venue, Code, will take over the main stage with a mix of student anthems from resident DJs.​

Sheffield’s biggest weekly Monday night, SuNKen at Tank nightclub, will host the second stage to play house, tech and dance anthems from some of Sheffield’s best known and most loved resident DJs.

Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern will take over the third stage to host live music from a number of bands.

Wristbands are used to purchase all food and drink at the Sheffield Student Festival and can be topped up online.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from thestudentfestival.com but are selling out quick.

The Leadmill

The Leadmill is set to host several fresher events over the coming days.

Fresh off the back of the release of Certified Lover Boy and Donda, Sheffield Freshers Week sees two of the most influential artists come together under the Leadmill’s roof to settle the score on who is the greatest of all time.

Tickets are priced at £5, and doors open at 11 pm.

On September 25, join hundreds of other freshers at Sheffield’s longest-running club night at the Leadmill, with resident DJ Adam Morley providing you with the ultimate rock’n’roll soundtrack.

Tickets are priced at £6.

For more information, visit leadmill.co.uk

Other events

Organised Chaos is running a number of events for students at both University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam.

Its official ‘Sheffield Freshers Week’ wristband, which gives access to every event across the week, has now unfortunately sold out, but limited numbers of individual tickets are still available for some of the events.

The events taking place this week are:

21.09.21 - Tribeca x Club x Party x People - Viper Rooms

22.09.21 - Hallamnation - Crystal

23.09.21 - Loose - Code

24.09.21 - Socialite - Crystal

25.09.21 - Scene - Onyx

For more information about each of these events, head to the Organised Chaos Facebook page here.