6. Sheffield UV Neon Rave

At the Corporation in Sheffield on 21 September during 10 pm to 4 am, new university students are able to purchase tickets to go to the UK's biggest freshers neon events tour 2022 and tickets are selling out fast, so don't wait to get yours.

Freshers week has begun in Sheffield are multiple venues in the city are hosting events for new students to make new friends and celebrate the new year ahead.

5. Freshtival

The Sheffield’s biggest freshers festival with 1000 of students under one roof with five stages and food vendors in Network Sheffield. Visitors will be able to attend at 8pm to 4.30am on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 September. First releases are now sold out and the second is beginning to sell out – Quickly get yours now!

4. Freshers Carnival

The Foundry Sheffield University Students' Union are hosting a carnival for freshers this week on September 20 and 21 with entry beginning at 11pm and doors closing at 4am. It will kick off a new year featuring some of the leading artists in electronic music, bringing the vibes to Foundry all night long.

This event is one of the most popular as the first and second ticket releases have now sold out with only few remaining.

3. Garden Party

On 23 September 2022 freshers weekend is being kicked off with an incredible all-day party at one of the city's most iconic venues – Nursery Tavern.

'Tav', as it's affectionately known by students, is a Sheffield institution and The Garden Party will be taking things to a whole new level with DJs, live Drummers with unexpected surprises at this ideallic outdoor garden into an authentic Ibiza beach party in the middle of Ecclesall Road.

2. Silent Disco

Sheffield’s biggest Silent Disco has landed for Freshers week on September 21 from 11pm to 4am.

Three top resident DJs go head to head all night and all you need to do is grab a pair of our wireless headphones, hit the dance floor then pick between Indie, Chart and Rock channels to create your own perfect night out playlist.

Plus, you can also check out the legendary photo-booth for Freshers – It’s the perfect place to capture some memories and stock up on pictures with your new mates.

Tickets are on sale for only one more day and there’s only a few remaining.

1. Hideaway

Hideaway returns on September 23 from 6pm to 2am for a huge Freshers Special at the city's most glamorous new bar.

Attendees should expect a night of incredible vibes and great music, all the while sipping on your favourite cocktails – Hideaway is Sheffield's newest addition to Eccy Road's ever evolving nightlife.

The bar is at Copa Bar located on 293-295 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow in Sheffield.

Tickets are on sale for only a few more days varying from only £2, £4 and £6.