Some of your best times at university will be during freshers week - if you can remember any of it.

For those wondering, ‘freshers week’ is a week of events and activities often set up by universities and local businesses to welcome new students to the wonders of higher education and their new home.

But for most students, it’s a blur of unknown faces and unknown places that, little do you know, will soon become your best friends and favourite hangout spots for the next few years.

This year, Sheffield’s universities - The University of Sheffield (UOS) and Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) - will both host their welcome weeks beginning on Monday, September 18 and running until Friday, September 22, although UOS will host an additional four days of fun on September 16 and 17, and 23 and 24.

It's not long until Sheffield's universities welcomes a new cohort of students to its campuses.

What events are there?

First off, during freshers week most universities will host a series of fairs. These are to show students all the societies, sports clubs and events they can join in with - and there will be lots of freebies up for grabs.

After a late night out on the town, it may be tempting to skip out on these events, but they are well worth visiting, if not to make new friends, then for the free food (which you will appreciate!).

The UOS will be hosting a freebies and discount fair inside the students’ union on September 20, an activities fair on September 21, and a sports fair on September 22, all from 11am to 4pm.

SHU will be hosting a sports fair at its students’ union ‘The Hubs’ on September 20, from 11am to 4pm; a freebie fair at the O2 Academy on September 21 from 10am to 4pm; and a societies fair on September 26 at The Leadmill, from 10am to 4pm.

Now onto the nights out…

Sheffield will be hosting dozens of events in the coming weeks to welcome new students to the city.

Highlights

Unsurprisingly, there are dozens of evening events taking place over Sheffield’s clubs, bars, and students’ unions in the coming weeks. We simply can’t write about them all, but here’s a few for all students to enjoy.

Pop Tarts: Shrek's Swamp Karaoke Party, Saturday September 16

The Foundry, inside Sheffield Students Union on Western Bank, is heavily encouraging fancy dress as it blasts out bangers from the Shrek soundtrack across two rooms, and opens a dedicated karaoke room.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on September 17 and cost £5.50. This is a student-only event. Student cards from any university are valid for entry. To find out more, click here.

Corporation Nightclub: Sheffield Freshers Opening Party 2023, Sunday September 17

Abbreviated by students as Corp, this club on Milton Street is must-visit while in Sheffield. The club has four rooms each with different genres of music, and it is notorious for cheap drinks.

Tickets are on sale, starting at £3. For more information, click here.

Hallamnation: Freshers Block Party, Wednesday September 20

The team behind Hallamnation at Crystal, on Carver Street, is teaming up with other venues on Carver Street - The Viper Rooms, Walkabout, Tropicana and Popword - for a huge freshers party.

Tickets are currently on sale, starting at £3, and are selling out fast. All tickets must be exchanged for a ‘block party wristband’, with further information on Crystal’s social media. To find out more, click here.

The Leadmill: FRESHERS Paint Party, Wednesday September 20

It’s guaranteed to be a messy night as over 200 litres of UV paint is splattered all over 1,000+ freshers at The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road. This night will sure to create some memories you won’t forget in a hurry. Tickets are priced at £6 and are currently available. To find out more, click here.

The Big Freshers Ice Breaker 2023, Friday September 22

The Foundry claims this event is ‘the most successful and well attended freshers event in UK history’. It will cost you a pretty penny, especially on a student budget, but it promises to be a high-end production show that will live on in your memory.

Organisers have strived to make it an inclusive event, suitable for those who are not interested in big parties and drinking, and includes a number of challenges to help you make new friends for life. Tickets start at £15.99. To find out more, click here.

To find out more about events at UOS, please visit: https://su.sheffield.ac.uk/ or https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/