A French Bulldog cafe will be popping up in Sheffield and dog owners can't wait
They’re one of the most loved dogs in the UK and now a Frenchie Cafe will be popping up in Sheffield.
After the incredible success of the Daschund pop-up cafe, it’s time for a French Bulldog takeover.
The doggy paradise will arrive in Sheffield for one day only on Sunday, November 3, at Revolucion de Cuba.
Doggy-lovers and Frenchie owners can share their love of the adorable pup over cake and cocktails, all with a side of Frenchie cuddles.
But, it’s not just the owners who will be treated.
There will be a whole menu dedicated to the dogs, including pupcakes, dognuts, jammy dodgers, cake pups and more.
Plus, every dog will receive a free Pupuccino.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Our Pug Cafe events have been hugely popular with pugs and dachshunds and now we are spreading the joy to the UK’s favourite dog….French Bulldogs.
“We knew we had to bring Frenchie Cafe here too. Sheffield is a city of dog lovers and the Frenchie community have been asking us to host this.
“We expect this event to be popular as Frenchies are owned by many and loved by the whole nation.”
The event is open to dog owners and non-dog owners alike with Frenchies able to rub paws and mingle with other dogs and enjoy plenty of love and attention.
There will also be lots of fun photo opportunities for the Insta-savvy pup and a doggy photobooth for instant retro photos.
Tickets are available now at pugcafe.com.