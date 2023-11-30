Free Christmas trail in Sheffield city centre has three family activities

A captivating Christmas experience for families in Sheffield city centre has been launched.

The Sheffield Christmas Trail is a trio of completely free activities and is expected to reach thousands of children this December.

Families can discover elves in an enchanted forest, write their Christmas lists and even create their own festive magic inside the interactive Santa’s Study at the former Paperchase store on Fargate.

They can also take on the Brearley Bear’s Christmas Collectibles trail, a challenge to find 30 different collectible cards across 28 venues in the city centre.

An elf at Santa's Study on Fargate

The cards are themed around different characters, many named with a nod to Sheffield communities.

Richard Pilgrim, Project Manager at trail organiser Sheffield BID, said: “This time of year can be really expensive but through our trail families can have a fun, interactive day out at no extra cost.

“We’ve had some fantastic feedback from people taking part so far.

“There is a lot of positivity about the range of activities and venues on board.

Richard Pilgrim, of Sheffield BID

“Santa’s Study has also breathed new life into the former Paperchase store, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland using recycled materials.”

Venues where families can collect Brearley Bear cards range from national chains such as Lush on Fargate to independent comic book shop The Vault on Norfolk Row.

Bars, cafes and leisure destinations are also taking part.

Families who collect all 30 of the Brearley Bear cards can also enter a prize draw to win one of two sensational prizes.

Families must collect 30 cards to complete the trail

The prizes include a £2,000 Sheffield City Centre gift card or a one-day family trip for five to Lapland in 2024.

Several families completed the trail on the first day.

Richard added: “The trail is a way for people to experience parts of the city centre they may not have been to before, or for a while.

“There is a lot of change going on in Sheffield city centre, including new venues, new parks and regeneration.

Animatronic animals are singing inside Sheffield stores

“The Brearley Bear trail is a real challenge to do in one day but it can be achieved - or completed through several visits.”

The final activity on offer as part of the indoors, screen-free trail experience is The Christmas Crooners animatronic animals.

Arctic penguins are entertaining spellbound shoppers at Marks & Spencer on Fargate.

And at Atkinsons’ department store on The Moor, Nordic reindeer Eccy and Totsy are back by popular demand.

To take part in Brearley Bear’s Collectibles Trail, which runs until January 7, 2024, look out for trail posters in participating venues.

For a full list of where to find the cards and more details of the competition, visit https://www.sheffieldchristmastrail.com

Santa’s Study, at 11 Fargate, runs every Saturday and Sunday until December 18, and then every day until Christmas Eve on December 24.