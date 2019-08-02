Don't Miss in Sheffield

Four things happening in Sheffield today - Saturday August 3

Here are a few highlights happening in the city today.

By Nik Farah
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 24:00

Take a look:

1. Family fun in the woods

Families past, present, and future are welcome to Kenwood Nature Nursery for a family fun day. Spend the morning in the woods, share experiences with your children, plus light refreshments, 10am.

2. Word on the Street Festival

Enjoy street food and craft ales at The Crown & Anchor in Barnsley, from 12pm-8pm.

3. Chat local policing issues:

Head to the Tesco Superstore on Abbeydale Dr, to speak to local PCSO's about community issues and concerns, 3pm-5pm.

4. Urban Writers retreat

Take a whole day to work in peace on your magnum opus at Kurious Arts, from 9.45am-5pm.

