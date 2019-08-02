Four things happening in Sheffield today - Saturday August 3

What's OnThings To DoDon't Miss in Sheffield Four things happening in Sheffield today - Saturday August 3Here are a few highlights happening in the city today.By Nik FarahSaturday, 03 August, 2019, 24:00 Take a look:1. Family fun in the woodsFamilies past, present, and future are welcome to Kenwood Nature Nursery for a family fun day. Spend the morning in the woods, share experiences with your children, plus light refreshments, 10am.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo2. Word on the Street FestivalEnjoy street food and craft ales at The Crown & Anchor in Barnsley, from 12pm-8pm.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo3. Chat local policing issues:Head to the Tesco Superstore on Abbeydale Dr, to speak to local PCSO's about community issues and concerns, 3pm-5pm.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo4. Urban Writers retreatTake a whole day to work in peace on your magnum opus at Kurious Arts, from 9.45am-5pm.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 1