Don't Miss in Sheffield

Four things happening in Sheffield today - Friday August 2

Here are a few highlights happening in the city today.

By Nik Farah
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 24:00

Take a look:

1. Members-only film club

The Lantern Theatre will host its members-only film club at 730pm (don't worry - it’s easy to join!) Visit ticketsource.co.uk for details.

Photo: sub

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Summer science fun club

Endcliffe Park will host a science club from 10.30am to 11.30am today. Visit miniprofessors.com for details.

Photo: sub

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Learn bushcraft skills

Visit Adventure Bushcraft on Facebook for details of this weekend course, giving people the chance to learn bushcraft skills. All are welcome, and open to all abilities.

Photo: sub

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A Great British Seaside afternoon tea

Enjoy an afternoon tea with a delightful seaside theme at the Rutland Hotel today, from 11am to 5pm. Soak up the fun at the Great British Seaside Themed Afternoon Tea. Call 0114 2664411 to book.

Photo: siub

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 1