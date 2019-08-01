Four things happening in Sheffield today - Friday August 2

What's OnThings To Do Don't Miss in Sheffield Four things happening in Sheffield today - Friday August 2Here are a few highlights happening in the city today.By Nik FarahFriday, 02 August, 2019, 24:00 Take a look:1. Members-only film clubThe Lantern Theatre will host its members-only film club at 730pm (don't worry - it’s easy to join!) Visit ticketsource.co.uk for details.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo2. Summer science fun clubEndcliffe Park will host a science club from 10.30am to 11.30am today. Visit miniprofessors.com for details.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo3. Learn bushcraft skillsVisit Adventure Bushcraft on Facebook for details of this weekend course, giving people the chance to learn bushcraft skills. All are welcome, and open to all abilities.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo4. A Great British Seaside afternoon teaEnjoy an afternoon tea with a delightful seaside theme at the Rutland Hotel today, from 11am to 5pm. Soak up the fun at the Great British Seaside Themed Afternoon Tea. Call 0114 2664411 to book.Photo: siubCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 1