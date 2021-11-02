The 62-year-old has teamed up with Sheffield based film company Picture Point Films to publish new book, In My Own Words, about his life since winning Big Brother 10 years ago.

Paddy is set to meet people and sign books at the event, which is being held Kurious Arts Sheffield at Castle House in the city centre on Saturday, November 6 at 7.30pm.

The new biography details Paddy’s life in the public eye and accompanies a documentary that Picture Point, which run is run by Daniel Coll, is about to release about the bare-knuckle boxer’s life post-Big Brother.

Daniel said: “As well as see the documentary we realised that people would love to read about Paddy so we wrote the book with him during lockdown periods. The book and documentary shot over six years give a fascinating insight into Paddy’s incredible life and are a very funny, emotional, honest account by him.”

The new biography will describe Paddy’s work with Sally Bercow; visits to the House of Commons; work with Callum Best; his TV work; charity work; bullying; fighting; his struggles to overcome depression and his suicide attempt.

“Above all it is a story of triumph and an inspiration to anyone,” Daniel added.

Paddy rose to fame on the Channel 4 television show about the Irish traveller community, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding series of documentaries, which aired between 2010 and 2012.