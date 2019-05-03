Foam-friendly fun run with Sheffield Bubble Rush at Rother Valley Country Park

On May 11 people will be covered from head to toe in fun foam when they take on the fundraising Sheffield Bubble Rush at Rother Valley Country Park.

The 5k family-friendly event is raising funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Bubble Rush is a fun run with a difference: It starts in a sea of foam and, along the course, are four bubble stations pumping out masses of coloured bubbles.

It’s not a race, the event isn’t timed and there’s no pressure to run. The two-lap course is pushchair and wheelchair-friendly, so everyone in the family can take part.

There are three start waves, at 10.30am, 11am and noon. There is no minimum fundraising requirement to take part, but Bluebell Wood are encouraging people to raise sponsorship or make a donation to show their support for the charity, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions; and their families.

Raising just £25 to run through the bubble cannons could pay for a child at the hospice to have a dip in their spa pool, full of lots of bubbles too. £45 in sponsorship could also pay for lots of foamy fun in one of the hospice’s messy play sessions, complete with shaving foam, spaghetti, and lots of sensory activities.

Head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, Helen Mower, said: “We are always looking to organise new and exciting events for our supporters to join in, and we’re sure Sheffield Bubble Rush will be a fun run like no other.”

She added: “The foamy 5k is perfect for families or groups of friends or colleagues wanting to get together, have fun, and raise sponsorship for a good cause. We’re sure everyone will end the day completely covered in coloured foam.”

Tickets for the event cost £20 for an adult, £10 for children (aged three to 15) and there’s a family discount for two adults plus two children at £12.75 per person and can be purchased online until Thursday May 9. The entry price includes a Bubble Rush t-shirt to wear at the event and a finisher’s medal.