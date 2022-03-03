New multi venue Float Along Festival featuring Everything Everything and other top acts coming to Sheffield

Float Along Festival is described as a multi-venue event in which artists will take to the stage across numerous pubs and clubs around the city.

Acts due to appear include Everything Everything, who have released four UK top 10 albums to date, plus other popular artists such as Warmduscher, The Magic Gang and Katy J Pearson.

The Leadmill is understood to be one of the venues hosting acts at the festival.

It is due to take place on Saturday, September 24, and is organised by a company called Strange Days.

A limited number of early bird tickets go on sale on Friday.