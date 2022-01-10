Five of the best fitness activities in Sheffield
Ready to step things up or try something different when it comes to fitness?
Beat the January blues and move your body to feel invigorated at one of these diverse activities taking place in Sheffield and just over the border in Hathersage.
Jab out any stress at a boxercise classes – or try ballet at Box Barre, Ecclesall Road. Visit www.boxbarre.co.uk
Take the plunge in Hathersage’s famous heated outdoor pool – good fun all year round. hathersageswimmingpool.co.uk
Yoga at the Reach off Ecclesall Road offers a wide range of classes for all abilities. yogaatthereachsheffield.com/
Try the Feldenkrais Method to improve physical and mental wellbeing at All Saints Church, Ecclesall. Visit eventbrite to book