Five of the best fitness activities in Sheffield

Ready to step things up or try something different when it comes to fitness?

By Angela Furniss
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:36 pm

Beat the January blues and move your body to feel invigorated at one of these diverse activities taking place in Sheffield and just over the border in Hathersage.

Jab out any stress at a boxercise classes – or try ballet at Box Barre, Ecclesall Road. Visit www.boxbarre.co.uk

Take the plunge in Hathersage’s famous heated outdoor pool – good fun all year round. hathersageswimmingpool.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Box Barre fitness studios in Sheffield. Punch bags. Picture: Chris Etchells

Yoga at the Reach off Ecclesall Road offers a wide range of classes for all abilities. yogaatthereachsheffield.com/

Try the Feldenkrais Method to improve physical and mental wellbeing at All Saints Church, Ecclesall. Visit eventbrite to book

Adult Trampolining at Ponds Forge.
Hathersage Swimming Pool.
Yoga at the Reach.
The Feldenkrais Method.
SheffieldEcclesall Road