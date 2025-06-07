There’s so much to do in Sheffield this weekend where you can get out and meet your community like yard sales, nerd bonanzas and a country music festival - here are five things to do this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plan the perfect day at The Big Sheffield Wedding Show at Hillsborough Stadium

Visit Hillsborough Stadium this Sunday, June 8, to see The Big Sheffield Wedding Show, a glamourous showcase of over 65 wedding suppliers and two catwalk shows. | The UK Wedding Event

When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, 11am to 3pm

Where: Hillsborough Stadium

What: Find everything you need for the big day and get inspired with fresh ideas at The Big Sheffield Wedding Show. This wedding supplier extravaganza features over 65 top sellers and services to meet and book, as well as two catwalks shows to display what’s hot for walking down the aisle. Comes with sparkling drinks on arrival, free tote bags, live music and on-site refreshments.

How much: Tickets are £2 or less, and are cheaper later in the day -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information: https://theukweddingevent.co.uk/events/hillsborough-sheffield/

Dig for treasure at the Little Sheffield Yard Indoor Car Boot Sale at Steamworks

An indoor car boot sale is coming to Steamworks on Randall Street on Sunday, June 8, with up to 60 tables of treasures to find. | Little Sheffield Yard Sale

When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, 10 - 3pm

Where: Steamworks, Randall Street

What: A great event for clearing out the home or finding new treasures while keeping items from going to landfill. Head to Steamworks this Sunday and dig through up to 60 tables of other people’s second hand treasures, with coffee, food and free entry. Stalls are still available too for £15 each. Remember to bring cash!

How much: Free entry for buyers, £15 for a stall

For more information: https://allevents.in/sheffield/yard-sale-the-indoor-car-boot-free-entry/200028058415815

Revel in all things nerd at these THREE comic-con and sci-fi events in South Yorkshire - Rotherham Comic-Con, Doncaster Comic-Con, and Sheffield Comic & Sci-Fi fair

A previous Sheffield Comic Con

What: Fans of comics, manga and all things geek have their pick of choices in South Yorkshire this weekend with three nerdy events to revel in - Rotherham Comic-Con, Doncaster Comic-Con, and Sheffield Comic & Sci-Fi fair. Enjoy a geeky day out with celebrity appearances such as Hacker T Dog in Doncaster, cosplay, displays, retro gaming, and plenty of traders to meet and buy from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When & Where: Rotherham Comic-Con, at Rotherham Leisure Complex, Sunday June 8, 10am - 5pm

Doncaster Comic-Con, Doncaster Dome, Bawtry Road, Sunday June 8, 10am - 4pm

Sheffield Comic & Sci-Fi fair, The Showroom, Paternoster Row, Shoreham Street, Saturday June 7, 11am - 3pm

How much: Prices vary

For more information: Sheffield - https://allevents.in/sheffield/sheffield-comic-and-sci-fi-fair/200028141998218

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuff yourself silly with sausages before donning a Stetson with these all-day parties at Don Valley Bowl - Sausage & Cider Festival 2025, and Summer In Nashville Country Music Festival 2025

Oliver Wright and Frances Maffey of Leeds with their sausages and cider. | Steve Riding

What: Don Valley Bowl is heaving with fun, games, food and music this weekend. Visit on Saturday for the Sausage & Cider Festival 2025, headliner by Scouting For Girls and a fleet of tribute bands like ABBA and Elton John, plus fan favourites like Barrioke - plus, of course, 30+ cider flavours and 20+ sausage flavours to try. Then, on Sunday, get down with the Summer In Nashville Country Music Festival, with headliners One Night In Nashville and tribute acts, plus line dancing, American bbq, and a free cowboy hat.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday, June 7 & 8, at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield

How much: £19.50 entry for both festivals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information: Sausage & Cider Festival - https://www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/sheffield

Summer In Nashville - https://www.summerinnashville.com/sheffield

Meet the neighbours at the Meersbrook & Heeley Yard Sale

Head to beautiful Meersbrook and Heeley this weekend and explore the streets in search of homes holding yard sales of their own. | Meersbrook community

When: Saturday, June 7, from 11am

Where: Starting at Burnside Avenue, S8 9FR, then across Meersbrook and Heeley

What: The good folk of Meersbrook and Heeley will be selling their wares across the area from their front yards on Saturday. Pick up a map of houses to visit and take a walk around this beautiful area, stop at Meersbrook Park, and enjoy meeting the community while picking up some knick knacks. Remember to bring cash!

For more information: Email [email protected]