Five fun-filled things to do in Sheffield this weekend including indoor car boot sale and a sausage festival
Plan the perfect day at The Big Sheffield Wedding Show at Hillsborough Stadium
When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, 11am to 3pm
Where: Hillsborough Stadium
What: Find everything you need for the big day and get inspired with fresh ideas at The Big Sheffield Wedding Show. This wedding supplier extravaganza features over 65 top sellers and services to meet and book, as well as two catwalks shows to display what’s hot for walking down the aisle. Comes with sparkling drinks on arrival, free tote bags, live music and on-site refreshments.
How much: Tickets are £2 or less, and are cheaper later in the day -
For more information: https://theukweddingevent.co.uk/events/hillsborough-sheffield/
When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, 10 - 3pm
Where: Steamworks, Randall Street
What: A great event for clearing out the home or finding new treasures while keeping items from going to landfill. Head to Steamworks this Sunday and dig through up to 60 tables of other people’s second hand treasures, with coffee, food and free entry. Stalls are still available too for £15 each. Remember to bring cash!
How much: Free entry for buyers, £15 for a stall
For more information: https://allevents.in/sheffield/yard-sale-the-indoor-car-boot-free-entry/200028058415815
Revel in all things nerd at these THREE comic-con and sci-fi events in South Yorkshire - Rotherham Comic-Con, Doncaster Comic-Con, and Sheffield Comic & Sci-Fi fair
What: Fans of comics, manga and all things geek have their pick of choices in South Yorkshire this weekend with three nerdy events to revel in - Rotherham Comic-Con, Doncaster Comic-Con, and Sheffield Comic & Sci-Fi fair. Enjoy a geeky day out with celebrity appearances such as Hacker T Dog in Doncaster, cosplay, displays, retro gaming, and plenty of traders to meet and buy from.
When & Where: Rotherham Comic-Con, at Rotherham Leisure Complex, Sunday June 8, 10am - 5pm
Doncaster Comic-Con, Doncaster Dome, Bawtry Road, Sunday June 8, 10am - 4pm
Sheffield Comic & Sci-Fi fair, The Showroom, Paternoster Row, Shoreham Street, Saturday June 7, 11am - 3pm
How much: Prices vary
For more information: Sheffield - https://allevents.in/sheffield/sheffield-comic-and-sci-fi-fair/200028141998218
Stuff yourself silly with sausages before donning a Stetson with these all-day parties at Don Valley Bowl - Sausage & Cider Festival 2025, and Summer In Nashville Country Music Festival 2025
What: Don Valley Bowl is heaving with fun, games, food and music this weekend. Visit on Saturday for the Sausage & Cider Festival 2025, headliner by Scouting For Girls and a fleet of tribute bands like ABBA and Elton John, plus fan favourites like Barrioke - plus, of course, 30+ cider flavours and 20+ sausage flavours to try. Then, on Sunday, get down with the Summer In Nashville Country Music Festival, with headliners One Night In Nashville and tribute acts, plus line dancing, American bbq, and a free cowboy hat.
When & Where: Saturday and Sunday, June 7 & 8, at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield
How much: £19.50 entry for both festivals
For more information: Sausage & Cider Festival - https://www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/sheffield
Summer In Nashville - https://www.summerinnashville.com/sheffield
Meet the neighbours at the Meersbrook & Heeley Yard Sale
Where: Starting at Burnside Avenue, S8 9FR, then across Meersbrook and Heeley
What: The good folk of Meersbrook and Heeley will be selling their wares across the area from their front yards on Saturday. Pick up a map of houses to visit and take a walk around this beautiful area, stop at Meersbrook Park, and enjoy meeting the community while picking up some knick knacks. Remember to bring cash!
For more information: Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.