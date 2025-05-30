Five brilliant things to do in Sheffield this weekend including meeting Autobots and Coffee Festival
‘Party Mode Madness’ at Sheffield Craft Brew Festival 2025
Where: Steamworks, 109-111 Randall St, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4SJ
When: Saturday, May 31, 1pm - 6pm
What: Uncork with five hours of ‘bottomless craft beer, cider and prosecco at the Sheffield Craft Brew Festival. The UK touring organisers promise “a party atmosphere like no other” with the opportunity to try more than 50 beers from a dozen or more breweries, served in half pints, a souvenir glass and live music, plus games like quizzes, confetti cannons and ‘a few surprises.’
How much: General release tickets are still on sale for £55.
For more information visit: https://craftbrewfestival.co.uk/sheffield
Get absolutely buzzing with the Sheffield Coffee Festival 2025
Where: Everywhere - this is a city wide event!
When: Saturday, May 31 - Sunday, June 1
What: Time to get absolutely wired and explore the city with the help of the Sheffield Coffee Festival 2025. This city-wide event sees coffee shops across Sheffield throw their own parties and events all weekend for the public to discover. To name just a few include a Vietnamese coffee experience at Nam Song in Fulwood Road, free vegan soft serve and quizzes at Husk in Cemetery Road, a batch brewing contest at Groke Coffee in Kelham Square, and many more. A free to download newspaper, The Daily Grind, is available from the link below, and a physical copy is available from Marmadukes on Cambridge Street.
How much: The price of a cup of coffee at shops. However, exclusives such as private workshops, discounts and parties are available through day tickets available for £9.99 or a full weekend ticket for £13.99.
For more information visit: https://www.sheffieldcoffeefestival.com/2024-festival-programme
Pick up a treasure at the Green Light Market and car boot sale
Where: St Theresa’s Church, Queen Mary Road, S2 1EA
When: Saturday, May 31, 10am to 12 noon
What: Nothing like a good old fashioned community driven local market and car boot sale. Head to St Theresa’s Church on Saturday morning for a rummage and enjoy second hand treasures, handmade goods, small businesses to support and probably some cake and tea across indoors & outdoor stalls.
How much: Free to visit! Bring change.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1395697548129981
Where: Clifton Park, Rotherham - Cars can enter from 8.30am at the Middle Lane entrance opposite the school.
When: Saturday, May 31, 10am - 4pm
What: Roll up to the Clifton Park Car Show for a day of polished chrome and classic motors. Enthusiasts from all over enter to show off their classic cars, modern motors, modified experiments and crazy engines, from three-wheelers to military trucks and vintage busses. A family fun day where all proceeds go to Sam’s Army Charity. Expect food, drink, games and activities for everyone. Pets are welcome. Bring a picnic or buy treats from the many stalls.
How much: £5 entry per car on the gate
For more information visit: https://www.carevents.com/uk/events/clifton-park-car-show/
Start your engines for Meadowhall Motorfest
Where: Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Orange Zone 3 car park
When: Sunday, June 1, 10am - 3pm
What: Meadowhall’s annual Motorfest is a chance to see more than 80 iconic sports and vintage motors, as well as some of Hollywood’s most famous cars, all in partnership with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. From the legendary Lightning McQueen and loveable Tow Mater from Cars to the iconic Batmobile and nostalgic Turtle Van from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to the towering heroic forms of the Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers. Other supercar icons joining the event include a Ferrari F8, McLaren 750S, Aston Martin Vantage and Porshe 911. Those attending will also have the chance to take a ten-mile passenger ride in a supercar thanks to the Sporting Bears Motor Club, with minimum donations starting at £25. Emergency service vehicles will also be available to explore.
Sheffield is forecast to enjoy a largely dry and warm weekend reaching highs of 19C with a small chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
