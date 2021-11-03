Set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and Dave Hood of Curious Venues, Sheffield’s GloryHoles bar and adult-only golf venue follows the success of the one in Nottingham, which the owners say “has been busy every week since it opened four months ago.”

The 20,000 square foot venue on High Street boasts the biggest bar the group has set up to date, which will feature retro arcade games, big gaming screens, pool tables, air hockey and plenty of seating. Dan collects unusual and quirky furniture for his bars, and customers can expect everything from Chesterfields to American diner seating.

An image of the GloryHoles in Nottingham to give Sheffield punters a taste of what to expect.

The owners hope that the bar will be open early, allowing for people to come and enjoy a drink in the daytime or the evening, regardless of whether they want to play mini golf.

Upstairs from the bar is the first set of holes, themed around a ‘magical garden’, which is based on a combination of the film Labyrinth and other fantasy films. It includes a castle wall, statues and a final hole based on the last scene of Labyrinth.

There will also be murals on the walls with UV paint, and secret doorways leading to different areas of the garden.

The owners hope the bar and magical garden area will be will open in early December, and say that the work is ‘moving along quickly’.

Downstairs, in the building’s vast basement, two more sets of holes will open later on this year. These are themed as ‘gory holes’ with horror references, and ‘lucky dip’, which is completely random and makes used of Dan’s huge collection of eccentric props, decorations and furniture.

Dan said that it is him and Dave who sit down and come up with the ideas for the holes.

“We get the props from all over – vintage fairs and antiques places. And we have suppliers who find things and they know we like it, so they get in touch with me directly,” he added.

Dan and Drew decided to expand their business into Sheffield after Dan moved into the Kelham Island area.

“I used to live here a number of years ago and I moved back recently,” Dan said. “You look around this area and see so much empty space that is here to be used.

“Sheffield doesn’t really have anything like this, which combines the mini golf with the bar and the retro gaming. We just wanted to offer something new, and so far the response has been positive from people who have heard about it.

“I have been doing bars for more than 20 years and this has been the most successful brand.”

GloryHoles is also looking to employ more than 20 people in bar, management and ‘caddy’ positions. A ‘caddy’ is a staff member who works on the floor at GloryHoles.