FightFest comes back to Yorkshire this August Bank Holiday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Launched in partnership with leading engineering component company Accu, the event will be hosted in the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham and is perfect for the whole family to attend.
Hosted across the August bank holiday, the FightFest event promises to be the best one yet, with over 40 professional roboteers attending the event this year, all competing to win the title of ‘European Featherweight Champion.’
Attendees can expect to witness nail biting battles, see the innovations up close and speak to professional roboteers.
Talking about the partnership in more detail, Matt Ogden, Communications and Partnerships Manager at Accu, said: “This will be our third year partnering with FightFest and it’s fantastic to see how the partnership and event has grown over the years. It’s going to be a great experience witnessing Europe’s elite go face to face to win the European Fighting Robot Championship.
“We can’t wait to witness the creativity and innovation these roboteers have to offer - we hope this event inspires the next generation of budding roboteers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.