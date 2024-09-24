Festival of the Mind: 'Bringing the university to you' as arts and academics collide with Sheffield University
The structure is in place for the Festival of the Mind - a mix of arts and academia organised by the University of Sheffield - which aims to create a fun, family-friendly and educational experience for tens of thousands of potential visitors over 11 days.
The Star visited the iconic Spiegeltent in the city centre to speak to the festival director, Professor Vanessa Toulmin, about why people should head on down.
We also spoke to Georgina Kettlewell from Yorkshire Artspace in Persistence Works about the brilliance of combining art and academics.
Hear from both in the video at the top of this page.
