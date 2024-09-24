This video More videos

If you have been wondering what the big, old tent is doing on Barkers Pool in Sheffield city centre then look no further.

The structure is in place for the Festival of the Mind - a mix of arts and academia organised by the University of Sheffield - which aims to create a fun, family-friendly and educational experience for tens of thousands of potential visitors over 11 days.

The Star visited the iconic Spiegeltent in the city centre to speak to the festival director, Professor Vanessa Toulmin, about why people should head on down.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also spoke to Georgina Kettlewell from Yorkshire Artspace in Persistence Works about the brilliance of combining art and academics.