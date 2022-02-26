Fancy being a burlesque dancer? New classes are starting up in Sheffield

Classes run by The Velvet Burlesque will kick off next week – with award winning choreographer and dancer Lara Gothique taking charge of the class.

She said: “Learn fantastic burlesque and cabaret show style dance and performance with an award-winning choreographer, teacher and performer.

"It's a fun way to exercise if you aren't keen on joining a gym or standard fitness classes.

“Meet new friends in a safe and supportive atmosphere.

“Beginners are more than welcome, and no previous dance experience is necessary.”

The classes will begin on Monday and Thursday 3 and Friday 4 March.

Class times are Monday - 7:30-9:30pm; Thursday - 8-10pm and Friday - 8-10pm. Booking is essential.

The classes will take place at Chapeltown and Burncross Community Centre, Orchard Court, Burncross Road.

She added: "The Velvet Burlesque are proud to be one of the largest, and the longest-running burlesque and cabaret dance classes in the UK.”

Lara runs all her sessions with absolute inclusivity in mind, and the dance classes have proved to be a fantastic social experience.

Added Lara: “If you ever feel that you are always one of those left out in any group environment; not here at The Velvet Burlesque - you will soon feel that you are a very welcome and valued member of the class group, and you will become more relaxed and confident to simply be yourself.

Class members come in all genders, ages (18+), shapes and sizes.

She added: “You will learn to celebrate the body you have, let go of your inhibitions, and feel the absolute freedom that dance can give you.”

The classes teach a very wide variety of burlesque, vaudeville, and cabaret show style dance routines ranging from classical burlesque; fan-dance; neo-burlesque; lap dance; chair dance; tap; jazz; contemporary; and 'slapstick' styles.

There's a lot more to these genres of dancing than most people think, so be prepared for an energetic medley of fabulously choreographed dance routines!