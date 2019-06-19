Explore the Steel City with University of Sheffield free events and exhibitions
The University of Sheffield has launched its programme of exhibitions and free events set in the heart of Kelham Island.
The programme runs until July 24 and will explore the ways in which heritage, culture and creativity create change in the city through art, poetry, food, music, history and community. All events are free, but people are advised to book as places are limited. Events include Picturing Kelham Island on June 26 – an evening that explores the diverse faces of Kelham Island communities; a guided walk from Kelham Island Museum on July 3; The Comforts and Discomforts of Place and Dwelling – a day of talks and activities run by Sheffield Hallam University, July 10; From Brooklyn Works to Brooklynism: The Symposium – a day of provocations, debate and discussion, July 11 and much more. For more information visit bit.ly/BrooklynismInfo to keep updated of what’s on offer.