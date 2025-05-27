The May half term is here until schools go back on June 2, and families are often pressed for things to do - whether it’s keeping the kids busy for an afternoon or as part of a big family day out.
It’s a challenge to come up with a week of activities that don’t break the bank, and if you can do it for free while taking a load off then all the better.
Even if Sheffield’s run of baking hot weather has come to an end, with plenty of rain forecast all week, there’s still every chance to get out and explore the city.
Please see our gallery of exhibits to see, parks to explore and playgrounds to splash around in this May half term in Sheffield where you can enjoy a few hours off for less than a fiver or even for free.
1. Graves Park Animal Parks - Free!
Take the family out on a trip to Graves Park Animal Farm, off Hemsworth Road. Entry to meet the park's family of horses, goats, sheep, pigs and cows is free, but for less than a fiver you can load up on bags of animal feed and have them eating out of your hand. Arrive early and there may still be pots of salad in the farm shop's fridge to feed Graves Park's small army of guinea pigs. | Graves Park Animal Farm Photo: Marie Caley
2. Brave the bear pit at Sheffield Botanical Garden - free!
This will not be the last park suggested on this list, but Sheffield Botanical Gardens deserves its own spot. The gardens are one of the city's crown jewels, featuring not only one of the best preserved Victorian era greenhouses filled with tropical plants, but one of the UK's best preserved bear pits. The gardens make for a wonderful day out and the perfect spot for a day out, and you can always retreat to the park's own cafe, Joni, or to Ecclesall Road for lunch and a coffee. | Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Rivelin Splash at Rivelin Valley Park - free!
Fancy splashing around in a paddling pool, putting on the sprinklers or simply relaxing with a picnic? Head to Rivelin Valley Park, where the kids can play in the Rivelin Splash mini water park while you relax on the grass, or take in the lovely woodland walk. There is also a cafe, play area and nature trail - what’s not to love? | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
4. Discover your new favourite park - free!
You owe it to yourself to get out and explore the many parks and green spaces Sheffield has to offer. Other cities can't even imagine the variety and quality of parks we have around seemingly every corner of the Sheffield. Just some to recommend for a full day out include the duck ponds at Endcliffe Park, the playground at Chelsea Park, the expanses of Graves Park, taking a lap of Hillsborough Park - report to your nearest green space this week and take it all in. | National World
