2 . Brave the bear pit at Sheffield Botanical Garden - free!

This will not be the last park suggested on this list, but Sheffield Botanical Gardens deserves its own spot. The gardens are one of the city's crown jewels, featuring not only one of the best preserved Victorian era greenhouses filled with tropical plants, but one of the UK's best preserved bear pits. The gardens make for a wonderful day out and the perfect spot for a day out, and you can always retreat to the park's own cafe, Joni, or to Ecclesall Road for lunch and a coffee. | Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis