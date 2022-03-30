Exhibition: Snap up a chance to see Sheffield Photographic Society show at Cathedral

Sheffield Photographic Society is holding its annual print exhibition will be held in Sheffield Cathedral and runs until Sunday, April 3.

It features the work of 35 photographers and the images were chosen by Chris Palmer, from Amersham Photographic Society, a photographic judge with a national reputation.

President Jane Perryman said: “The standard is good and it gave the judge a few tricky decisions. He said the photographers should be congratulated for achievimng such a good standard.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Photographic Society show at Sheffield Cathedral. Eddie Sherwood, Shirley Hollis and Emma Gittins discussing the pictures on show.

Founded in 1864, the Society is one of the oldest in the world, but prides itself on keeping up to date. This year’s show displays the trophy winning images from 2020 and 2021 that never had the chance to be shown in their respective years.

Jane added: “People have been very imaginative and maybe had a chance to trawl back through old images and re-do them.”

She will be at the final day of the exhibition on April 3 after midday and until 3pm to answer questions about the society.

Sheffield Photographic Society show at Sheffield Cathedral. Eddie Sherwood, Shirley Hollis and Emma Gittins discussing the pictures on show.

Sheffield Photographic Society show at Sheffield Cathedral. Emma Gittins inspects the pictures on show.

Sheffield Photographic Society show at Sheffield Cathedral. Shirley Hollis looks at some of the entries in this year's show.