Enjoy classic summer films for the whole family under the stars in South Yorkshire
Enjoy classic family films under the stars this summer, with outdoor screenings at Wentworth Woodhouse.
By Nik Farah
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 08:26
The Summer Nights Outdoor Film Festival returns to the region, offering open-air cinematic experiences for the whole family this month. Gather your Pink Ladies and T-Birds on August 15 for the ultimate high school music, Grease; soak up Rami Malek’s incredible performance in Bohemian Rhapsody on August 16, and get lost in the sounds of ABBA, with Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again on August 17.
Doors open at 6.30pm for all screenings, with films starting shortly after sunset. Visit summernightsfilm.co.uk