The Village Screen is returning to one of the UK’s most spectacular locations – the Peak Cavern cave – for a unique cinema experience.

Treat yourself to some of the greatest adventure films of all time on the big screen inside an actual cave, alongside delicious local street food and live entertainment.

Enjoy films in this beautiful - and unique! - location

The Village Screen are well known for taking over unusual venues in Sheffield, Manchester and the Peak District to screen cinematic classics alongside friendly, relaxed vibes. Their venues to date have included Edwardian swimming pools, woodland areas and monasteries. This is their third year at the Peak Cavern which audiences have described to date as a “truly amazing experience” with the atmosphere being “phenomenal.”

Over the first weekend, they will be screening smash hit Bohemian Rhapsody (Thursday May 30) and Saturday June 1; cult thriller The Lost Boys (Friday May 31), and Spielberg smasher Jurassic Park (Sunday June 2).

The second weekend brings another fantastic line up with an extra screening of The Lost Boys (Thursday June 6), gripping cave horror The Descent (Friday June 7), Batman Returns (Saturday June 8) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (Sunday June 9).

Audiences will be made to feel extra special on arrival with live music before each screening and a fantastic street food offer from local street food legends. The Village Screen bar will be serving a selection of delicious drinks both inside the cave and within the car park area of the cave. Cinema-goers will be able to grab a scrumptious ice cream or a box of fresh popcorn before heading into the cave to watch each film against the backdrop of the setting sun.

This is an incredible opportunity to experience an all-time cinematic classic inside an amazing cave atmosphere; a truly magnificent setting to watch one of these films at their very best.

Tickets can be booked at www.thevillagegreenevents.co/cinemaevents