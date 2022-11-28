England top their group after two games in World Cup 2022 – and the Three Lions are back in action on Tuesday November 29 against Wales.
Having beaten Iran 6-2, and then drawing 0-0 with the USA, England are back in action again in the all-British clash against Wales. All the World Cup games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.
World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.
The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.
These are some of the venues which will be offering the chance to watch the England v Wales match on Tuesday.
2. The Graduate, Surrey Street
Popular pub, The Graduate on Surrey Street is a popular place to watch football
3. Sports Lounge Genting Casino, Sheffield
The sports lounge at Genting Casino in Sheffield screens football
4. Magna
The Matchzone has announced it will be showing all three England group stages as well as the final on the inflatable movie screen at Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham, where it will stand eight metres high and 12 metres wide. Book tickets on https://fixr.co/organiser/564547664
