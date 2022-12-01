England v Senegal: 12 of the best Sheffield venues to watch the last-16 Qatar World Cup 2022 game
England won their group by beating Wales – and now they are back in action on Sunday in a last 16 clash with Senegal.
Having beaten Iran 6-2, and then drawing 0-0 with the USA, England beat Wales 3-0 to top their group and line up their first match in the knock-out stage
All the World Cup games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.
World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.
The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.