Elvis checks in with cheque for Sheffield Children's Hospital

Sheffield Children’s Hospital found themselves £1,573 better off when ‘Elvis’ left the building.

Cheque Presentation: Children’s Hospital Charity representative Catherine Foster receives the cheque from Nonnas proprietor Maurizio Mori (left) and Stefano Buralli, Nonnas manager (right)

Maurizio Mori, proprietor of Ecclesall Road’s Nonnas, staged his annual tribute to the king of rock’n’roll for the first time since Covid. The business owner – in full Elvis costume - was backed by exemplary local musicians in the shape of John Reilly on vocals, guitar and percussion; Lewis Nitikman on keyboard and Shaun Perry on bass. The event was a complete sell-out with Nonnas’ customers eager to support the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Maurizo Mori said: “I only do my Elvis show on very special occasions and there’s nothing more deserving than this appeal.

“It felt extra special as it was the first time I’d been able to do it since Covid. It was wonderful to raise such a large amount for charity once again and I have to say a big thank you to our staff and managers – they went above and beyond the call of duty to make the event a success.”