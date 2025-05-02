3 . Cawthorne, near Barnsley

Cawthorne has been named among the poshest places to live in UK – and the poshest in South Yorkshire. Take in the traditional village green, the parish church and the charming cottages bfore rambling through acres of undulating countryside, with a stop at Georgian country house museum Cannon Hall. Yorkshire.com says: "The village is also known for its local produce, particularly its apples, which are celebrated in the annual Cawthorne Apple Day." Photo: David Kessen