Eight beautiful South Yorkshire towns and villages to visit in 2025 - including Cawthorne and Elsecar

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 08:14 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 05:00 BST

If you are planning a South Yorkshire trip and looking for inspiration, these scenic villages are some of the best to visit.

Spring is here, the sun is shining this week, and the time to get out is now.

Cawthorne and Wentworth will be at the top of many people’s lists when they visit the county – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall. It has a church, St Peter's, and a popular traditional English pub called the Parish Oven, with a large beer garden. Take a walk on the Chesterfield Canal, and visit in autumn for the annual Scarecrow Festival.

1. Thorpe Salvin, near Worksop

Right by the border with Nottingham, Bawtry is an oft missed suburb of Doncaster sporting with plenty to see, do and visit. As well as an array of independent shops and boutiques - such as the well-known Robinsons of Bawtry designer clothes shop - there is Bawtry Forest to explore, Bawtry Hall to stroll around and coffee shops to relax at.

2. Bawtry, Doncaster

Cawthorne has been named among the poshest places to live in UK – and the poshest in South Yorkshire. Take in the traditional village green, the parish church and the charming cottages bfore rambling through acres of undulating countryside, with a stop at Georgian country house museum Cannon Hall. Yorkshire.com says: "The village is also known for its local produce, particularly its apples, which are celebrated in the annual Cawthorne Apple Day."

3. Cawthorne, near Barnsley

Low Bradfield - the sister village of nearby High Bradfield - is within the boundary of the city of Sheffield, just over six miles away from the city centre. It has a cricket pitch and a café/art shop called The Schoolrooms and Flask End - a village shop, tearoom and Post Office that is pictured here.

4. Low Bradfield, north west of Sheffield

