Eid Mubarak! Thousands of Muslims gather in Sheffield to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2019
Thousands of Muslims gathered across Sheffield this morning to mark Eid al-Fitr.
After nearly a month of fasting, Ramadan has come to an end and Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr today.
The day is one of the most important in the Islamic calender, where friends and family come together in celebration.
Hundreds of Muslims gathered in Ellesmere Green, Burngreave, this morning to celebrate with others meeting at Weston Park and the Ponderosa to take part in the celebrations.
This year Ramadan began on the evening of May 5 meaning Eid ul-Fitr will begin on June 4, typically lasting for one, two or three days.
Muslims will come together to pray and enjoy a feast after a month of fasting between sunrise and sunset.
Eid is only celebrated once the crescent moon is sighted but, if it is not seen on the 29th day of Ramadan, then it is pushed back.
However, with the moon sighted from Mecca in Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 3, Ramadan has offically ended and Eid al-Fitr can be celebrated today.
Eid Mubarak!