Dunkin Donuts and Papa Johns rumoured for spots near Wetherspoons and Taco Bell at Damon’s site in Sheffield

Jaguar Estates, the developer, said they could not yet confirm who would take over the sites if the plans were approved by Sheffield Council but said the two restaurant giants rumoured on social media were among those in the running.

If the proposals are approved, the existing turning circle on the former Damon’s restaurant site at Sevenairs Road, Beighton, will be demolished to make way for a new pre-school nursery, takeaway food restaurant and drive-thru.

There is already a KFC, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s and Greggs nearby and Crystal Peaks shopping centre across the road with a Wetherspoons and Taco Bell opening soon where Damon’s used to be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Damon's site.

The proposed nursery will sit next to the takeaway and have capacity for around 50 pupils.

A car park for 44 vehicles – including two disabled spaces and five electric spaces with charging points – is planned to be shared among the various businesses.

There will also be two separate sets of secure cycle lockers for staff of the drive-thru and takeaway.

In a planning statement, the developer and agent said: “This planning application seeks to deliver a commercial scheme in a location which clearly lends itself to development of this nature.

“Whilst that is the case, the applicant has carefully curated the proposals to ensure that the matters which are of most relevance to the determination of this application are appropriate to the specific characteristics of the site but also the wider townscape context.”

So far, no members of the public have commented on the planning application.

Sheffield Council, as the local planning authority, will decide on whether to give permission for the plans.

When is Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoons and Taco Bell opening?

The new Wetherspoons at the former Damon’s restaurant site will be called the Scarsdale Hundred, which was a Saxon name for the area.

It was scheduled to open on November 16 but the launch date was pushed back two weeks to November 30.

The Taco Bell is expected to open in around mid 2022.