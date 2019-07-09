Dive into mountains of foamy fun, whilst raising money for a South Yorkshire hospice
The bubbles are back...
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 08:57
Bubble Rush is returning to South Yorkshire this month, bringing some big, bright, and frothy 5K fun back to the region.You can walk, run, jog, or even dance your way around at the course, at Locke Park in Barnsley on Sunday July 21 from 10am, when every penny raised will go to support the work of Barnsley Hospice.Around the course are four colour stations – blue, pink, yellow and green - which will blast participants with gallons of bright and brilliant bubbles. All taking part will get a Bubble Rush t-shirt.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Visit barnsleyhospice.org to sign up.