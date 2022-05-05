Disney on Ice: Dream Big comes to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in December — here’s how you can get tickets

The show will be held from Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, December 18, featuring some of your favourite Disney heroes on ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Dream Big features favourite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Sheffield for eight performances over the festive period, continuing a multi-city tour.

Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!

Belle and her enchanted friends will also be making an appearance, along with plenty of other classic characters at Disney on Ice: Dream Big this December

Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice.

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights.

Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big will be on show at Utilita Arena Sheffield from Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, December 18.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, 9th May at 9am, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on 13th May at 9am. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

What are the dates and times for Disney on Ice: Dream Big at Sheffield Arena?

Disney on Ice presents: Dream Big will be on show at Utilita Arena Sheffield from Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, December 18. There will be a show at 6.30pm on December 15 and 16, with more performances over the weekend (December 17 and 18). These will be at 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

How can I get tickets for Disney on Ice in Sheffield?