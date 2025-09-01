Def Leppard EU Tour: Sheffield's greatest rock band announce homecoming show at Utilita Arena on 2026 tour
Def Leppard have announced an upcoming UK and EU tour in June and July 2026, including what will be a knock out performance right here in Sheffield.
The eleven dates announced today include headlining the iconic The O2 in London and the Utilita Arena.
The 2026 dates will be the first UK and EU headline solo shows since the band’s mammoth sold out tour run in 2023 alongside Mötley Crüe.
It also comes after the boys from King Edward VII School played two critically acclaimed homecoming shows in 2023, with an intimate gig at The Leadmill followed by a smash hit performance at Bramall Lane.
Joe Elliott said: “We’re looking forward to playing Radio 2 in the Park in Chelmsford this week…our only UK date of 2025.
“But we’re also very buzzed to announce our UK and Euro dates in 2026! Playing to our home crowd and our fans in Europe is very important to us, and we’ll be bringing a brand new show that will feature some surprises as well as the classics! See you soon!”
Def Leppard Live 2026’ tour dates are as follows:
Saturday 13th June 2026 Dalhalla, Rättvik SWEDEN *
Tuesday 16th June 2026 Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki FINLAND
Thursday 19th June 2026 Hallenstadion, Zurich SWITZERLAND
Tuesday 23rd June 2026 Westfalenhalle, Dortmund GERMANY
Friday 26th June 2026 Belsonic, Belfast UK
Sunday 28th June 2026 OVO Hydro, Glasgow UK
Tuesday 30th June 2026 Utilita Arena, Sheffield UK
Thursday 2nd July 2026 The O2, London UK
Saturday 4th July 2026 bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham UK
Monday 6th July 2026 Co-op Live, Manchester UK
Thursday 30th July 2026 Wacken Open Air, Wacken GERMANY
UK and EU tour dates go on general sale at 10am on September 5, 2025. For tickets and further information www.defleppard.com