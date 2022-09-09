Death of Queen Elizabeth II: How you can sign book of condolence and light a candle for monarch at Sheffield Cathedral
Sheffield residents are being invited to sign a book of condolence, light a candle or say a prayer in remembrance of the Queen today.
Her Majesty passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle yesterday, aged 96, surrounded by family members.
Some churches across the Diocese of Sheffield have closed as a mark of respect – however some are opening today to offer prayer and reflection in honour of the former monarch.
For the Churches that remain open in Sheffield, books of condolence are being provided for people to sign, as well as evening prayers. Visitors can also light a candle.
Here are the opening times for major churches across Sheffield and beyond:-
Sheffield Cathedral:
The Cathedral will be open from 8.30am to pray, light a candle and sign a book of condolence
St Matthew's Carver Street in Sheffield:
St Matthew’s will be open from 10am to 5pm for the signing of a book of condolence and Masses of Requiem service will be held on Sunday 11th September at 11am.
Doncaster Minster:
The Church will be open from 7.30am for prayer and reflection and the signing of a condolence book.
Rotherham Minster:
Rotherham Minster have extended their opening hours from 9am to 4pm for people to sign a book of condolence and pay their respects to the late Queen,