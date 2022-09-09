Her Majesty passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle yesterday, aged 96, surrounded by family members.

Some churches across the Diocese of Sheffield have closed as a mark of respect – however some are opening today to offer prayer and reflection in honour of the former monarch.

For the Churches that remain open in Sheffield, books of condolence are being provided for people to sign, as well as evening prayers. Visitors can also light a candle.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.

Here are the opening times for major churches across Sheffield and beyond:-

Sheffield Cathedral:

The Cathedral will be open from 8.30am to pray, light a candle and sign a book of condolence

St Matthew's Carver Street in Sheffield:

St Matthew’s will be open from 10am to 5pm for the signing of a book of condolence and Masses of Requiem service will be held on Sunday 11th September at 11am.

Doncaster Minster:

The Church will be open from 7.30am for prayer and reflection and the signing of a condolence book.

Rotherham Minster: