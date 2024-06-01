With the warmer weather approaching (any day now!), and the longer days upon us, now is a great time to plan a date with your loved one, or to pluck up the courage and ask that lucky person out.

Here in Sheffield there’s no shortage of great date venues, but it can be easy to forget all the great things we have around us when we live here.

For that very reason, we have pulled together a list of 15 date ideas - some of which are free, others a little more costly - to give you back your spark. We all deserve to feel adored and wanted, and by reconnecting or getting to know your date with one of our suggestions, you can be sure to have a lovely day.

Without further ado, spritz yourself in your favourite perfume or cologne and comb those locks, these are 15 suggestions for your next date.

1 . Game on If most of your 'dates' involve you and your loved one curled up on the sofa watching telly, then why not visit Sheffield's Gameshow All-Stars. This bar, at Orchard Square, is an activity bar that has a number of games inspired by popular TV gameshows. Test your reactions, knowledge and skill and see who the real sore loser is in the relationship.

2 . Food hall If you haven't heard about Cambridge Street Collective already, then you must be living under a rock. It's Europe's largest purpose-built food hall, and has plenty of food and drink vendors. The venue will also be hosting events, and it has three bars and lots of terrace space to dine al-fresco in the warmer weather. It is one of many food halls in Sheffield.

3 . IKEA If there's one good test for any new relationship, it's visiting IKEA. The yellow and blue landmark in Tinsley, Sheffield, will test how your partner resists temptation, navigates themselves in confusing surroundings, and, most importantly, will tell you their interior design preferences... Or you can just visit the cafe and enjoy some classic Swedish meatballs and gravy.

4 . Escape! The Great Escape Game has a venue in Sheffield - and it's one of the top-rated entertainment sites in the city. Test your date's nerves as you both work together to solve puzzles, uncover mysteries, and ultimately escape a room. There's lots of different themed games so you can keep coming back.