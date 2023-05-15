Competition: Win tickets to BBC food and garden show

The much-loved BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer return to The NEC next month.

BBC Good Food Show Summer

Bringing together the nation’s favourite expert gardeners and chefs for inspirational talks, live demonstrations and much more, the inspiring shows are packed with the latest garden ideas, plants, products and trends, alongside inspirational tips, advice and a whole host of famous faces including Monty Don, Carol Klein, Adam Frost, James Martin, Ainsley Harriot, Nadiya Hussain, and much more.

Sunday’s show boasts an incredible line-up at BBC Gardeners’ World Live with green-fingered royalty including Adam Frost, Carol Klein, Frances Tophill and David Hurrion set to appear on stages around the show, offering free sessions and talks filled with easy-to-follow top tips to get your garden ready this summer. A must-see for this year is the stunning headline garden- ‘A Garden Fit For King’, which pays homage to the gardens and Arboretum at Highgrove, in a celebration of the Coronation of HM King Charles III. Inspired by the gardens of Highgrove featuring His Majesty’s favourite trees, it’s not to be missed for visitors this June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Good Food Show Summer will also offer a star-studded line-up of the nation’s culinary favourites at Sunday’s show, including Ainsley Harriott and The Hairy Bikers on the Let’s Talk Good Food Stage. What’s more, head to the Summer Kitchen to discover live demos and recipes to brighten up your summer dishes from Becky Excell, Dr Rupy Aujla and Mitch Lane as they demonstrate their skills and share expert tips just in time for summer. Plus, the Big Kitchen returns with Ainsley Harriott and The Hairy Bikers cooking up a storm at Sunday’s show. Additionally, visitors will also have the chance to browse the latest titles from the show’s chefs at the on-site book shop, with book signings taking place throughout the day.

Most Popular

For more information and to book tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer, please visit www.bbcgardenersworldlive.com or www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com

FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TWO TICKETS TO BBC GARDENERS’ WORLD LIVE AND BBC GOOD FOOD SHOW SUMMER

SIMPLY email your name and address to [email protected]

Terms and conditions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize is valid for 2 people to attend BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer on Sunday 18th June 2023.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included, and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from NEC Birmingham, North Ave, Marston Green, Birmingham, B40 1NT.

The prize include entry to the show only and does not include theatre tickets, workshop tickets or any optional extras.

The winners will be picked at random and notified via email on 09 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact information will be supplied to a third party who will send your winning tickets electronically via email.

There are two prizes available, so there will be two winners, each winning 2 entry tickets.

Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, non-transferable and with no cash alternative. Not all experts appear on all days.