Competition: Win an egg-citing family day out to Twycross Zoo this Easter

Families are invited to experience a cracking day of discovery at Twycross Zoo this Easter and enjoy a spring-themed event every day during the school holidays.

Khumbu at Twycross Zoo

Throughout the Easter holidays, from Saturday 1st – Sunday 16th April, visitors to the Zoo will be able to enjoy Twycross Zoo’s all-new event, Hello Spring – a celebration of Easter, which invites families to experience a whole host of new and egg-citing activities.

Little animal lovers will be able to take to the skies and learn how to fly in Twycross Zoo’s first ever acrobatic-themed workshop. During the workshop, a team of acrobats will teach children lifts and tricks that are inspired by birds at the Zoo, before little ones have the chance to experience what it’s like to live with all feet off the ground on the child-friendly aerial hoop.

For those that love completing an egg hunt during Easter, look no further as the keepers are inviting eagle-eyed visitors to complete The Great Twycross Egg Hunt during their visit. Detectives can pick up a guide on arrival before setting off on an adventure to spot several mislaid important eggs and learn all about the animals and birds at the Zoo who lay eggs.

Guests are also encouraged to keep their eyes peeled during their visit to spot new residents, Burt and Joyce – two eye-catching and interactive animal characters who will be soaring high in the sky during the Easter holidays. What’s more, on weekends during the school holidays, families can join in on Twycross Zoo’s Birds of Play dance-a-long and learn new dance moves, including the Great Grey Owl hop and Flamboyant Flamingo.

Elsewhere at the Zoo, families can discover hundreds of animals from around 80 different species in Twycross Zoo’s amazing animal kingdom and experience The Gruffalo Discovery Land - a four-acre adventure which aims to inspire the Zoo’s youngest visitors about the importance of conservation and protecting the natural world.

With so much more on offer including the chance to embark on a journey into the new season through a brand-new Spring Trail, getting crafty and creating a colourful headdress inspired by the Zoo’s Victoria Crowned Pigeons and becoming an animal through a roar-some face painting experience*, there’s something for everybody to enjoy at Twycross Zoo this Easter.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.twycrosszoo.org.