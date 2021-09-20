Community celebration to take place in historic Sheffield neighbourhood this weekend

On Sunday, September 26, Regather community group based in Sharrow will be hosting the fifth Little Sheffield Feast: a shared community meal with live music and activities.

The event on Club Garden Road, in Sharrow, will include guided walks to Sheffield General Cemetery, tours of Regather's edible community garden, apple juicing, and live music from Soup Review and Liana Condor.

Food will be served free of charge by local organisations including Regather, Shipshape, Yes 2 Ventures and Foodhall.

Little Sheffield Feast

Little Sheffield Feast is deeply rooted in the Sharrow neighbourhood and steeped in historical ties to the medieval fairs in the area.

Little Sheffield itself is a historic neighbourhood from the 1800s, covering part of Sharrow, and has a long history of hosting fairs known as feasts in the area dating back to 1296.

However, instead of donkey races and a competition to climb a greasy pole for a leg of mutton, residents will be celebrating the food, music, history, and culture of the area.

A spokesperson for Regather said: “Over the last 18 months, we have all faced unprecedented challenges, from the pandemic to Brexit to the climate crisis. We are so proud to be part of a community that has banded together every step along the way to support one another, and that’s what we want to celebrate.

"We’ve been re-imagining the legacy of the Little Sheffield Feast for a few years now, and this one feels particularly special.”

The event starts at 1pm and finishes at 5pm.