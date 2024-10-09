Come and see Santa’s Enchanted ‘Elevator’ at Gulliver’s Valley this Christmas!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A magical new attraction will leave visitors to Gulliver’s Valley spellbound this festive season as they enjoy an enchanted experience to reach Santa.

The resort in the Rother Valley will be transformed into a winter wonderland from November 16 and for the first time it will include Santa’s Enchanted Elevator, an immersive experience to enter Santa’s Grotto.

After entering the ‘elevator’, families will get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself!

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What better way to arrive at Santa’s Grotto than in his very own Enchanted Elevator! It is an exciting addition to Christmas at Gulliver’s and we’re sure it’s an experience our young visitors will love. This is what Gulliver’s was created for, bringing families together to share wonderful times and create long-lasting memories. Santa has been busy preparing his house for visitors – and we are told he will be making sure his elves don’t get up to any mischief!”

Christmas at Gulliver's

Families are guaranteed bags of festive fun at Gulliver’s Valley this Christmas, with an array of fantastic packages available, ranging from the ‘Smasher’ at £25 per person to the ‘Cracker’ at £32 per person.

Each package includes access to selected Christmas rides and attractions, the ‘elevator’ experience to Santa’s Grotto, and a visit to the Elf workshop, where children can choose their own gift.

These packages start from £25 per person and are available on Saturdays and Sunday, and certain other festive dates.

The park also offers a Tinsel Tots package, which will be available on Mondays and Fridays in December from only £9 per person.

To make your visit to Gulliver’s Valley an extra special treat, why not extend the festive magic with one of the Santa Sleepover packages in the resort’s fantastic range of unique themed accommodation, which include Pixie Pods, Western Cabins and Pirate Lodges.

Gulliver’s Valley will open for the Christmas season at weekends and on selected other festive dates.

To find out more and to book your Christmas experience, visit: https://www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/christmas-at-gullivers