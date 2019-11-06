Christmas market dates 2019: This is when festive markets in the North of England will open

These are all of the important dates for some of the best Christmas markets that the North of England has to offer.

York Christmas Festival

This Christmas market sells local produce and arts and crafts, allowing you to soak up the sounds of carol singers as you wander around.

Winter is now in full swing and with Christmas just around the corner, markets across the North will be busily preparing to greet excited customers.

Dates: 14 November - 22 December 2019

For more information, visit: visityork.org

Manchester

Manchester Christmas Market offers over 300 stalls to browse in nine different locations throughout the city, with selling a range of culinary delights including French Profiteroles, Hungarian goulash and Spanish Paella.

Dates: 9 November - 22 December 2019

For more information, visit: visitmanchester.com

Leeds German Christmas Market

The Leeds German Christmas Market, or Christkindelmarkt, is one of the largest and longest-established Christmas markets in the UK.

It will feature a mix of more than 40 traditionally decorated wooden chalet stalls selling a wide range of seasonal gifts, toy decorations and the best in authentic German food and drink.

Dates: 8 November - 21 December

For more information, visit: millsqleeds.com/christmasmarket/

Newcastle Christmas Market

Newcastle's Christmas Market will comprise of stalls lining Grey’s Monument, Blackett Street and Northumberland Street, with a multitude of shopping and food/drink stalls.

Dates: Shopping stalls and attractions will be open from 16 November to 24 December. The street food and drink stalls will remain open until 31 December

For more information, visit: newcastlegateshead.com

Liverpool Christmas Market

The Liverpool Christmas market returns once again to St George’s Plateau in the city centre, with more than 40 stalls selling food and drink, Christmas themed gifts, and several outdoor German-style bars.

Dates: 16 November - 23 December 23

For more information, visit: visitliverpool.com

Harrogate Christmas Market

Although this event is only on for four days, it’s always a firm favourite with fans of Christmas markets.

Held on The Stray, in the historic Montpellier Quarter of the town centre, this year’s market is set to have nearly 200 stalls, which will sell everything from Yorkshire cheeses to handmade gifts.

Dates: Thursday, November 14 - Sunday, November 17

For more information, visit: harrogatechristmasmarket.org/

Edinburgh Christmas Market - East Princes Street Gardens

Although not technically located in the north of England, this Scottish market attracts visitors from the north of England and the rest of the UK alike on an annual basis.

Situated in the heart of Edinburgh, this traditional Christmas Market offers something for everyone, with stalls selling everything from local products and gifts to a wide range of tasty delicacies.

Dates: 16 November - 4 January 2020