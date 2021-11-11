There will also be an Elf Trail, with youngsters invited to follow daily clues and track down a life-sized cardboard cutout of the Christmas character as he moves around the city centre shopping parade throughout December.

The Christmas party will take place on Sunday, November 21, between 11.30am and 4pm, with attractions including street entertainers, live music, pantomime performances and children’s rides.

When is Sheffield Christmas lights switch on 2021? Date Xmas lights get turned on this year - and how to watch

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moor in Sheffield city centre is hosting a big Christmas party on Sunday, November 21, including live music and children's ride. Shoppers are also being invited to take part in the Elf Trail during December, with prizes up for grabs (pic: Will Roberts/The Moor)

Amanda Phillips, centre manager for The Moor, said: “We were unable to hold a Christmas event last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, so we are excited to see the local people join in with the festive fun on The Moor.”