Christmas events Sheffield 2021: Xmas party on The Moor and Elf Trail announced for children
A big family-friendly Christmas party on The Moor in Sheffield, featuring live music and children’s rides, has been announced.
There will also be an Elf Trail, with youngsters invited to follow daily clues and track down a life-sized cardboard cutout of the Christmas character as he moves around the city centre shopping parade throughout December.
The Christmas party will take place on Sunday, November 21, between 11.30am and 4pm, with attractions including street entertainers, live music, pantomime performances and children’s rides.
Amanda Phillips, centre manager for The Moor, said: “We were unable to hold a Christmas event last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, so we are excited to see the local people join in with the festive fun on The Moor.”
The Elf Trail will take place from December 1-21, with shoppers encouraged to find the elusive character, take a selfie with him and upload it to Facebook with the hashtag #ElfTrailTheMoor for the chance to win a flat screen TV and a Nintendo Switch.