Children in Need, De Hood Boxing Centre and Mary, Queen of Scots - why you should pick up a copy of today's Sheffield Star

That’s a staggering amount of money that has been put to good use and will have undoubtedly both improved and saved lives.

Whether it is selling biscuits, wearing fancy dress, or even laying in a bath of beans – you can be sure the good folk of the Steel City are always out in force to do their bit for the charity cause every year.

There is always a buzz in the newsroom covering what is one of the biggest charity events of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children in Need returns again.

Reporters and editors alike are always keen to see the pictures taken by our photographers out and about covering wacky fundraisers, all in the name of fun and for a great cause.

Collectively, almost 4000 charities and projects nationwide have benefited from Children in Need since it’s launch in 1980.

Following the latest fundraising bonanza – which aired last night on the BBC – we are paying homage to Sheffielders ’ good-hearted efforts for the cause over the years in today’s retro section of the Weekend supplement.

Elsewhere, we are bringing you an amazing story about a woman’s journey from being born in a Russian wartime forced labor camp to finally settling in Sheffield.

De Hood Boxing Centre.

Maria Teresa Platts, who lived in Ecclesall, died in September after a short illness.

Despite dealing with the death of a loved one, her family has pledged to raise money in her memory for the British Red Cross, who played a vital role in getting Maria’s family to safety.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mariaplatts

In addition, we are also telling the story of how a boxing centre in a troubled neighbourhood is working to deter crime and help people make positive life changes by engaging them in fitness and healthy activity.

An event is being held to mark Mary, Queen of Scots' visit to Sheffield.

For many years, the De Hood Boxing Centre and Community Hub, located inside a former primary school on the Manor Estate, has played a vital part in helping to divert young lives away from crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour.