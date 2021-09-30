Chatsworth illuminated for celebration of Derbyshire’s history and heritage

Chatsworth House will be lit up on October 22 and 23, 2021. Photo by Simon Broadhead.

The county’s heritage and history of innovation will be brought to life in ‘Shine A Light’ taking place in October against the impressive backdrops of Chatsworth and Cromford Mills.

Visitors will see Derbyshire’s history unfold in spectacular night-time shows projected onto the two landmarks, to shine a light on the county’s stories bringing them to life through an extravaganza of light and sound.

Delivered by internationally-renowned Derbyshire-born video projection artists Illuminos, Shine A Light brings together illuminations and projections in a visually stunning display inspired by Voices From The Peak – a celebration of the county in sound created by poet Mark Gwynne Jones to mark the Peak District National Park’s 70th birthday earlier this year.

The event has been commissioned by Derbyshire County Council to celebrate Derbyshire’s rich history and heritage while boosting the visitor economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sally Ambrose, head of visitor experience at Chatsworth said: “After such a challenging 18 months for Derbyshire’s tourism industry, it is wonderful to have the opportunity to take part in an initiative such as this, to help continue the resurgence of our local economies post-Covid, and do so working with partners from across the county.”

Visitors will be greeted by atmospheric lighting which will illuminate the route to the South Lawn, through the Chatsworth Garden. A large-scale moving animation will be projected onto the house.

Starting from 6.30pm on October 22 and 23, the outdoor event is a fusion of visuals, music and sound culminating in a large-scale moving animation projected onto the building every 20 minutesg. Suitable for all the family, there will be a range of hot and cold drinks, snacks and treats available. Entry every 15 minutes from 6.30pm to 8.15pm.