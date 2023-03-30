News you can trust since 1887
Chatsworth House: Outdoor cinema returns to stately home, with films including Top Gun: Maverick and Grease

The Luna Cinema is returning to Chatsworth House, where movie fans can experience films on the big screen in a spectacular outdoor setting this summer.

By Jennifer Mannion
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:28 BST

For three nights, August 17 to 19, film-lovers can enjoy award-winning classics such as Top Gun: Maverick, Grease, and Pride and Prejudice, with the stunning stately home in Derbyshire as the backdrop. Families, couples, and friends can enjoy a night out under the stars with a film programme that offers something for everyone.

This summer marks The Luna Cinema’s 15th year of open-air screenings in iconic settings across the UK. George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “Since 2008, we’ve had over a million visitors attend our screenings with The Luna Cinema serving as the best example of open-air cinema in the UK.”

The outdoor cinema company offers an immersive cinematic experience with quality audio and visuals. There will be a bar on site offering food and refreshments, and visitors are also able to bring their own food and drinks for an alfresco experience.

    The Luna Cinema is returning to Chatsworth House this summer, with a series of outdoor film screenings, including Top Gun: Maverick
    Tickets for the screenings are on sale from Thursday, March 30, with film fanatics being able to purchase ‘premium director seats’ or bring their own blankets and chairs for a cheaper price.

    Tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced from £25.50 for a premium director seat or £17.50 for general admission including a booking fee.

    For tickets, visit https://www.thelunacinema.com/cinema/.

